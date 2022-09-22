A week in news

Here's a roundup of headlines for the week:

Hurricane Fiona

Emergency officials in Puerto Rico are struggling to reach people in need after Hurricane Fiona made landfall last week. The storm is on track to make landfall in Canada by Saturday.

Immigration

A civil rights law firm filed a federal class action lawsuit on Tuesday against Gov. Ron DeSantis and others for transporting around 50 immigrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard.

Mental Health

September is Suicide Prevention Month. In Crestview, one mother works to help other veterans with PTSD in honor of her son, Drew, who died by suicide on Memorial Day in 2016.

Banned Books Week

According to the American Library Association, this year is on track to surpass last year’s record of challenged library materials. At the opening of the Bellview Library — the first in Escambia County's District 1 — we talked to residents about Banned Books Week.

Economy

Continuing our series on food deserts, we talked to Lloyd Rush who sometimes struggles to feed his family of four with a stretched income and a lack of nearby grocery stores.

Florida and social media

Lawyers for the state Wednesday filed a petition asking the Supreme Court to take up a First Amendment battle about a 2021 Florida law that placed restrictions on industry giants such as Facebook and Twitter.