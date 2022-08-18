Responsive

In Florida District 3, Jayer Williamson decided not to run for a forth term in the Florida House of Representatives. Alex Andrade, the representative in District 2 is seeking a third term.

So has Andrade given any thoughts about walking away from his District 2 seat?

“I mean there’s always thoughts,” said Andrade. “But no, I’m still proud of the work that we’ve been doing, the momentum that Florida is seeing, the growth and success and I’m committed to serving in this role as long as I could.”

Andrade is one of three candidates vying for the Republican nomination for the Florida House seat in District 2. He is being challenged by Jordan Karr and Greg Litton in this month's primary election.

One of Andrade’s points of pride is the work he has done for education in the state serving as the House majority whip for the Education & Employment Committee. He points to the work that the committee and the full legislature have done for Florida’s schools and students.

“(First), getting kids back into school after COVID,” said Andrade. “Making sure that the (educational) losses that were suffered during the school shutdowns were beginning to get addressed. Working on improving our early learning programs here in the state of Florida, making sure that they had the right standards and assessments being applied. Getting rid of Common Core in Florida. Switching from our Florida Standards Assessment, our FSA, to a progress-based measuring model for student performance. And this is the third year that we funded over half a billion dollars in additional funds to raise starting-teacher pay to $47,500 across the state.”

In other issues, Andrade feels the legislature needs to continue to reform the state’s property insurance market, and also try to mitigate the effects of Florida’s continued growth.