Emmy nominations: The contenders for TV's biggest honors
Updated July 12, 2022 at 12:32 PM ET
Nominees for the 74th annual Emmy Awards were announced today.
Succession garnered the highest number of nominations — 25 — and Ted Lasso and The White Lotus followed with 20 each.
Below are nominees in 18 of the main categories; here is a complete list.
The Emmy Awards ceremony will air on NBC September 12th at 8 p.m. Eastern.
Outstanding drama series
Succession
Squid Game
Ozark
Better Call Saul
Severance
Stranger Things
Yellowjackets
Euphoria
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
Zendaya (Euphoria)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Jung HoYeon (Squid Game)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
Patricia Arquette (Severance)
Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Brian Cox (Succession)
Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
John Turturro (Severance)
Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)
Christopher Walken (Severance)
Outstanding limited or anthology series
Dopesick
The White Lotus
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)
Margaret Qualley (Maid)
Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
Toni Collette (The Staircase)
Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
Connie Britton (The White Lotus)
Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)
Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
Mare Winningham (Dopesick)
Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)
Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
Colin Firth (The Staircase)
Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)
Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)
Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)
Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
Will Poulter (Dopesick)
Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)
Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)
Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)
Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)
Outstanding comedy series
Ted Lasso
Hacks
Barry
Only Murders in the Building
Abbott Elementary
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
What We Do in the Shadows
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Outstanding competition program
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Amazing Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Nailed It!
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Outstanding variety talk series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Late Night with Seth Meyers
Outstanding variety sketch series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live
