A week in news

Here's your weekly news roundup for Friday, July 1

A new Supreme Court Justice

Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in Thursday as the 116th Supreme Court justice and the first Black woman to serve on the high court.

The ceremony caps a months-long process that essentially began in February, when President Biden, fulfilling a campaign promise to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court.

Abortion rights

More than 100 people gathered in Fort Walton Beach earlier this week to protest the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. This is just one of the several protests that have brought people out in the region.

Florida’s abortion ban

A Florida judge on Thursday said he would temporarily block a 15-week abortion ban from taking effect, following a court challenge by reproductive health providers who say the state constitution guarantees a right to the procedure.

The night’s sky

A new month means a new column from Dr. Wayne Wooten. Look for tips on stargazing during July.

EcoHeroes

This week’s EcoHeroes episode is all about 850eco Founder Katie Dineen. She says the 2010 BP oil spill is what led her to become an environmental activist.