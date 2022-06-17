A week in news

Here's a look at the news from the past week:

Jan. 6 Committee hearings

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol held its third hearing on Thursday where it focused on how former President Donald Trump pressured then-Vice President Mike Pence not to count lawful electoral votes. The NPR politics team has lots of analyses to catch you up.

Garcon Point Bridge toll

In local news, the Garcon Point Bridge toll has been reduced from $5 to $2.75 for cash customers. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the plans for the state to buy the bridge and reduce the tolls last July, but the negotiating process dragged on. This is a welcome change for commuters as gas prices continue to soar nationwide and in Florida.

Clyde Butcher's Everglades

A traveling exhibit of photographs from Clyde Butcher are now on view at Pensacola Museum of Art. “America’s Everglades: Through the Lens of Clyde Butcher features 35 images and reflects over 30 years of work. WUWF's Hunter Morrison talked to the photographer about his process and his body of work.

In state news

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the reestablishment of the Florida State Guard this Wednesday and has tapped Destin resident Lt. Col. Chris Graham to lead the way. The state is not ordering doses of the COVID vaccine for children under 5. DeSantis said hospitals, doctors and pharmacies can get it on their own.

New Friday tunes

Had enough news? Listen to 14/59 tonight for 14 selected songs. You can also listen to playlists on our Spotify page. Hopefully, it can hold you over until next month as you wait for Beyoncé's new album.