More abused gymnasts are suing the FBI over its handling of Nassar

By Kate Wells
Published June 8, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT

About 100 victims of former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar are suing the FBI. They say the agency mishandled complaints about Nassar in 2015, allowing him to continue his abuse until his arrest.

Kate Wells
Kate Wells is an award-winning reporter who covers politics, education, public policy and just about everything in between for Iowa Public Radio, and is based in Cedar Rapids. Her work has aired on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered and Weekend Edition. She's also contributed coverage to WNYC in New York, Harvest Public Media, Austin Public Radio (KUT) and the Texas Tribune. Winner of the 2012 regional RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Award and NBNA Eric Sevareid Award for investigative reporting, Kate came to Iowa Public Radio in 2010 from New England. Previously, she was a news intern for New Hampshire Public Radio.