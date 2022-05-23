4 people fell off a cliff in Southern California

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. — A man was killed and two women were critically injured when four people fell off a Southern California ocean cliff before dawn Monday, authorities said.

The fourth person, a man who suffered minor injuries, managed to climb back up from the beach below and alert a passing officer at about 4:30 a.m., said Capt. Steve Barber of the Palos Verdes Estates Police Department.

A 25-year-old man from Los Angeles died at the scene, Barber said. Two women were airlifted from the beach and each hospitalized in critical condition, he said.

TV news helicopters showed a Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter hoisting one of the victims to a rescue vehicle at the top of the cliff.

Police were investigating the event as an accident, Barber said.

Jae C. Hong / AP / AP An onlooker stands near an ocean cliff in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., on Monday.

Palos Verdes Estates is on the Palos Verdes Peninsula at the southern end of Los Angeles County. A trail runs along the bluff top about 300 feet above the Pacific Ocean.

There have been several accidents in the area over the years, Barber said, and a few suicides.

"There's no indication at this point that this was anything other than an accident," he said.

