A week in news

Here's the news round-up for the week

Earth Day

Earth Day on the Gulf Coast is being celebrated with a series of beach and inland cleanups to try to give the local ecosystem a leg up before the busy tourist season. Here's a list of ways for you to get involved.

New podcast alert: EcoHeroes

Earth Day is also the official launch of WUWF's new podcast, "EcoHeroes" with host Sarah Jane Brock. In the first episode, she talks to activist Christian Wagley of Bike Pensacola and Health Gulf. Listen here.

Textbook troubles

While Florida teachers and administrators have been planning for the next school year, some districts are having a difficult time getting textbooks approved under the new Florida Department of Education standards. Earlier this week, Walton County administrators discussed one of their math textbooks on the state's "not recommended list."

Santa Rosa County's quality of life

More than four out of five Santa Rosa County residents — 81% — believe the county’s quality of life is positive. That was the message delivered Monday night to a crowd of about 60 people in the County Commission meeting room at the Santa Rosa Administrative offices off U.S. 90 in Milton.

And in state news...

The Senate passes Governor's redistricting plan

Over the objections of Democrats who contend Republicans are being “bullied” by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Senate on Wednesday approved a congressional redistricting plan that would favor the GOP.

Legislature votes to strip Disney of self-government

And on Thursday, the Florida House of Representatives gave final passage to a bill that would dissolve Walt Disney World’s private government. This comes after the company's opposition to a measure that critics have dubbed the “ Don’t Say Gay ” law.