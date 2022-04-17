The news you need to know

Here's your morning briefing for Monday, April 18

It's Tax Day

Haven't filed yet? Listen to this episode from NPR's Life Kit that covers what you need to know about refunds.

Taking on South Florida's sea rise

Peter Sheng, a University of Florida researcher who’s studied the protective value of mangroves in Florida, said they’re an incredible tool when used correctly. In places like Cutler Bay in South Florida, huge swaths of mangroves provide a barrier between the 10-foot-plus waves from hurricanes and populated areas. Read more from the Miami Herald and WUSF here.

The bills that *didn't* get signed into law this session

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis continued to sign into law some of the measures Florida’s Republican-led Legislature passed this session, but thousands of bills died in Tallahassee and never made it to the governor, including some on notable issues.

Redistricting

Florida lawmakers are scheduled to be back in Tallahassee on Tuesday for a special session with one goal — redrawing the state’s congressional boundaries. The map proposed by the governor redraws the district to include Republican-dominated Nassau County and splits Jacksonville. Critics say it will dilute the voting power of Black residents currently in the 5th District.

Kids and mental health

An influential panel of experts say kids ages eight to 18 should be screened regularly for anxiety. This draft recommendation by the United States Preventative Task Force also recommends that kids 12 and older continue to be screened for depression, a recommendation that's been in place since 2016.