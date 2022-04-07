House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement the California Democrat released Thursday.

"After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic," her spokesman Drew Hammill said on Twitter. "The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided.

He added: "The Speaker will quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly."

Breakthrough infections have hit Washington hard in recent days, with vaccinated lawmakers and leaders announcing positive coronavirus cases. On Wednesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Reps. Adam Schiff and Joaquin Castro announced they'd all tested positive.

Pelosi, 82, is vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19. Her diagnosis makes her the highest-profile U.S. government official to contract the coronavirus since former President Donald Trump, who tested positive in October 2020.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.