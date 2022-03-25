A week in news

Here's a roundup of the week's news

Pope's consecration for Ukraine and Russia

This morning, Pope Francis will lead a virtual service at St. Peter's Basilica consecrating Ukraine and Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. The Pensacola-Tallahassee Diocese will also take part. Read more about the service here. For an update on Ukraine and President Biden's meeting with G-7 and the European Council, click here.

The old Escambia County jail

Escambia County Commissioners are trying to find a temporary solution for the old, deteriorating Escambia County jail where inmates are still being housed. The momentum to do something has been building for the past month when Commission Chairman Jeff Bergosh reported that his office had been getting complaints about conditions at the facility.

Affordable housing

groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday for Escambia County’s Infill Affordable Housing Project. The first of four new homes for workforce families will be built on vacant lots in the city of Pensacola on “G” and Gonzalez streets.

Judge rules Customary use constitutional

Also on Monday, a Walton County circuit judge rejected a challenge to the constitutionality of “customary use,” a concept that has long allowed the public to use parts of beaches that are privately owned.

Disney Walkout

Walt Disney Co. employees staged a walkout Tuesday to show their dissatisfaction with the company's silence on Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill. Although it was just a small amount of employees who walked out, organizers said they felt they won a "moral victory."

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

The nomination hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson have ended. NPR gives you the rundown on what happened.

#WUWFPledge

Today is the last day of WUWF's spring pledge drive. Show your support here.