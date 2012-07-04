© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Stated: The Declaration Of Independence

By NPR Staff
Published July 4, 2012 at 2:29 AM CDT

Editor's note on July 8, 2022: This story quotes the U.S. Declaration of Independence — a document that contains offensive language about Native Americans, including a racial slur.

Twenty-four years ago, Morning Edition launched what has become an Independence Day tradition: hosts, reporters, newscasters and commentators reading the Declaration of Independence.

It was 236 years ago this Wednesday that church bells rang out over Philadelphia, as the Continental Congress adopted Thomas Jefferson's draft of the Declaration of Independence.

Below is the original text of the Declaration, alongside photos of the NPR staff members and contributors who performed the reading.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Steve Inskeep
1 of 31  — Steve Inskeep
Doby Photography / NPR
Renee Montagne
2 of 31  — Renee Montagne
Renee Montagne
Doby Photography / NPR
Paul Brown
3 of 31  — Paul Brown
Paul Brown
Doby Photography / NPR
Jean Cochran
4 of 31  — Jean Cochran
Jean Cochran
Doby Photography / NPR
Julie McCarthy
5 of 31  — Julie McCarthy
Julie McCarthy
/ Wen Wang
Don Gonyea
6 of 31  — Don Gonyea
Don Gonyea
Doby Photography / NPR
Deborah Amos
7 of 31  — Deborah Amos
Deborah Amos
/ Steve Barrett
Chris Arnold
8 of 31  — Chris Arnold
Chris Arnold
Doby Photography / NPR
Mike Pesca
9 of 31  — Mike Pesca
Mike Pesca
/ David Banks
Tamara Keith
10 of 31  — Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith
Doby Photography / NPR
Lourdes Garcia-Navarro
11 of 31  — Lourdes Garcia-Navarro
Lourdes Garcia-Navarro
/ Dario Lopez Mills
Sylvia Poggioli
12 of 31  — Sylvia Poggioli
Sylvia Poggioli
Kainaz Amaria / NPR
David Greene
13 of 31  — David Greene
David Greene
David Gilkey / NPR
Cheryl Corley
14 of 31  — Cheryl Corley
Cheryl Corley
Steve Barrett / NPR
Nina Totenberg
15 of 31  — Nina Totenberg
Nina Totenberg
Steve Barrett / NPR
Eric Westervelt
16 of 31  — Eric Westervelt
Eric Westervelt
/ NPR
Elizabeth Blair
17 of 31  — Elizabeth Blair
Elizabeth Blair
Doby Photography / NPR
Adam Davidson
18 of 31  — Adam Davidson
Adam Davidson
/ Jay Paul
Robert Smith
19 of 31  — Robert Smith
Robert Smith
Steve Barrett / NPR
Mara Liasson
20 of 31  — Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson
Doby / NPR
Linda Wertheimer
21 of 31  — Linda Wertheimer
Linda Wertheimer
/ Steve Barrett
Tom Goldman
22 of 31  — Tom Goldman
Tom Goldman
/ Steve Barrett
Jackie Northam
23 of 31  — Jackie Northam
Jackie Northam
/ skphotomedia
Michele Keleman
24 of 31  — Michele Keleman
Michele Keleman
Doby / NPR
Ari Shapiro
25 of 31  — Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro
Doby Photography / NPR
Richard Knox
26 of 31  — Richard Knox
Richard Knox
/ Jacques Coughlin
Susan Stamberg
27 of 31  — Susan Stamberg
Susan Stamberg
Doby Photography / NPR
Scott Horsley
28 of 31  — Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley
Doby Photography / NPR
Cokie Roberts
29 of 31  — Cokie Roberts
Cokie Roberts
Steve Fenn / ABC, Inc.
Renee Montagne
30 of 31  — Renee Montagne
Renee Montagne
Doby Photography / NPR
Steve Inskeep
31 of 31  — Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep
Doby Photography / NPR

