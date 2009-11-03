Rocky Mountain Activist Carole King

In 1971, Carole King's Tapestry was one of the best selling albums of the year. King's No. 1 hit, It's Too Late, spent 15 weeks at the top of the charts. She won four Grammy Awards for the record, and it became a landmark album for many baby boomers.

Tapestry has since become one of the biggest selling albums of all time.

Now, the singer-songwriter is focused on environmental activism, and is working to push Congress to pass a bill to help the Northern Rockies. Carole King talks with Rebecca Roberts about her work to protect the land and natural resources of the mountain west, and her legendary album.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.