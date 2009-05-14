© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
'Fool's Gold': The Banking World's Responsibility

Fresh Air
Published May 14, 2009 at 9:27 AM CDT

Journalist Gillian Tett warned about the problems in the financial industry long before many of her colleagues. In her new book, Fool's Gold, Tett examines the global economic meltdown and the role J.P. Morgan played in creating and marketing risky and complex financial products.

A reporter with Financial Times since 1993, Tett was named British Business Journalist of the Year in 2008, and Journalist of the Year in March by the British Press Awards.

