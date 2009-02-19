John McGlinn: Recreating Musical History

Conductor, arranger and musical historian John McGlinn frequently stripped classic musicals to their roots by returning to original orchestrations, reinstating lost songs and getting rid of musical additions. Show Boat; No, No Nanette; Brigadoon; Kiss Me Kate and Anything Goes were among the shows he restored to their original forms. When McGlinn worked on Annie Get Your Gun, he re-orchestrated Irving Berlin's music back to its 1946 form and reinstated songs that were cut from the 1966 revival.

McGlinn died of an apparent heart attack on Feb. 14. He was 55.

These interviews originally aired on Jan. 13, 1989 and April 23, 1992.

