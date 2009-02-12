Joss Whedon: Slayers, Dolls And Singing Villains

Amy Sussman / Getty Images / Getty Images Joss Whedon started his career as a writer for Roseanne.

Joss Whedon's new television show, Dollhouse, follows a group of young women and men who have volunteered to have their personalities and memories erased. Each week, the "dolls" are hired out to fulfill covert missions for rich clients.

Whedon is no stranger to fantasy-based television; he made his reputation with Buffy The Vampire Slayer and its spin-off, Angel, and also created the futuristic fantasy show Firefly, which spawned the film Serenity. Whedon wrote, directed and produced Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog, an online music-comedy about an aspiring super-villain.

