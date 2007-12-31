Journeys to Add to Your 2008 Wish List

Keith Bellows, editor-in-chief of National Geographic Traveler magazine, has taken more trips than 99.9 percent of the humans on the planet. His expertise helped shape the new book, Journeys of a Lifetime: 500 of the World's Greatest Trips.

Bellows speaks with Alex Chadwick about his absolute favorite journeys. He carries us up the coast of California, to the gardens of Kyoto, into the foliage of Vermont, past a Bedouin feast featuring a slimy eyeball, into the heart of blues country.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.