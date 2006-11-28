Armstrong, 'Muhammad: A Prophet for Our Time'
When the Pope spoke of jihad, and when Danish cartoonists published caricatures of a violent prophet Muhammad, Karen Armstrong blamed "Islamophobia."
The author talks about her second biography on the prophet, entitled Muhammad: A Prophet for Our Time and warns against what she calls the "myth of Islam as a chronically violent religion."
Guest:
Karen Armstrong, Author of The Great Transformation: The Beginning of our Religious Traditions; A History of God: The 4,000-Year Quest of Judaism, Christianity and Islam and Muhammad: A Prophet For Our Time
