The U.S. Postal Service has issued a 37-cent stamp honoring E.Y. "Yip" Harburg, the lyricist behind the songs from The Wizard of Oz. Harburg won a 1939 Academy Award for "Over the Rainbow," which was later named the No. 1 song in the American Film Institute's list of 100 film songs.

Harburg wrote the lyrics to more than 600 songs in all, for both Broadway and Hollywood.

