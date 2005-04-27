Bush Holds Prime-Time News Conference

In a rare prime-time news conference Thursday, President Bush continued his campaign for changes to Social Security, reiterating his case for personal accounts for younger workers.

Bush also discussed his energy proposals, calling on Congress to pass a package by summer with the goal of helping reduce U.S. dependence on foreign energy sources.

The president took questions from the media on a wide range of topics, including gas prices, criticism of the No Child Left Behind Act and relations with North Korea. Bush said he felt multiparty talks including Japan, China, South Korea and Russia was the best way to approach the threat of North Korea's nuclear ambitions. Hear the full news conference, hosted by Linda Wertheimer.

