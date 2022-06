Restaurant Magazine publishes its list of the top 50 restaurants worldwide. For 2005, The Fat Duck in Bray, Berks, England took top honors. The magazine chose The French Laundry in Yountville, Calif. as the best in the Americas. The magazine surveyed a panel of more than 600 international chefs, critics and restaurateurs.

