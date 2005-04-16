Cardinals to Meet in Secrecy Old and New

Monday, 115 cardinals of the Catholic Church will withdraw into a conclave in the Vatican's Sistine Chapel to elect a new pope. It will be the first conclave in more than a quarter of a century. The session will also be the first in which medieval and renaissance pageantry will blend with state-of-the-art technology.

A new floor was installed in the chapel Saturday. Beneath it lies a wealth of electronic jamming devices, meant to prevent spying on the secret sessions.

