Bob Dole: 'One Soldier's Story'

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published April 11, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

Former senator and Republican leader Bob Dole has written a new memoir about his experience in World War II, when he was a member of the 10th Mountain Division. Late in the war in Italy he was injured; he nearly died, was for a while paralyzed, and spent years in recovery.

Despite numerous treatments and surgeries, Dole was left with a paralyzed right arm. His new book, One Soldier's Story, recounts his experiences in the war and the years that followed. In January 1997, Sen. Dole received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Dole served as chairman of the National World War II Memorial Campaign; the memorial, in Washington, D.C., was dedicated in May 2004.

