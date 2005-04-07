Pope John Paul II Buried in the Vatican

Pope John Paul II was buried in the crypt of St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican Friday, after a three-hour funeral ceremony. A crowd of millions came to pay homage.

Some 164 cardinals assisted the dean of their college and close confidant of the pope, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, in celebrating the mass. The funeral commences nine days of mourning, after which the College of Cardinals will choose a successor.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.