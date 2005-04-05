© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Fla. Proposes Electronic Tracking of Sex Offenders

By Ed Gordon
Published April 5, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

In response to the recent kidnapping and murder of a 9-year-old girl, Florida legislators have proposed a law that would require registered sex offenders to wear electronic tracking devices. NPR's Ed Gordon speaks with Dr. Fred Berlin, the founder of the Johns Hopkins Sexual Disorders Clinic and director of the National Institute for the Study, Prevention and Treatment of Sexual Trauma; and Walter McNeil, chief of police for the Tallahassee, Fla., police department.

NPR News
Ed Gordon
