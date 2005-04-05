DeLay Faces Further Ethics Allegations

House Majority Leader Tom DeLay is facing more allegations of unethical conduct, detailed in competing front-page stories in this morning's New York Times and Washington Post.

The Times story revealed that DeLay's political organizations have paid out more than $500,000 dollars to DeLay's wife and daughter over the last four years. The Post story, headlined "A 3rd DeLay Trip Under Scrutiny," reported that a 1997 trip to Moscow was paid for by a shadowy business that had also financed a lobbying campaign.

House Majority Whip Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), a close colleague of DeLay, said House Republicans are all but unanimous in their support of DeLay. For his part, DeLay said, DeLay said, "This is just another seedy attempt by the liberal media to embarrass me."

