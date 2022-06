Civil rights groups in Georgia plan rallies and marches this weekend to urge lawenforcement officials to address the last mass lynching in the United States. No one was ever charged in the violent 1946 murders of two black men and two black women in Walton County, Ga. Many blame what they call the rural community's "code of silence," but as Mary Kay Mitchell of member station WUGA reports, that the code may finally be breaking.

