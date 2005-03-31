© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Labor Targets Wall Street on Private Accounts

By Frank Langfitt
Published March 31, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST
John Sweeney, head of the AFL-CIO, leads a crowd of union protesters outside the Washington offices of investment firm Charles Schwab.
Frank Langfitt, NPR
Leaders of organized labor staged protests around the country Friday, opposing President Bush's drive to overhaul Social Security and create personal investment accounts.

But instead of going after the president or members of Congress, labor leaders are targeting Wall Street firms. They say the companies are quietly promoting Bush's proposal to let people put a portion of their Social Security savings into the stock market.

