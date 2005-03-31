Labor Targets Wall Street on Private Accounts
Leaders of organized labor staged protests around the country Friday, opposing President Bush's drive to overhaul Social Security and create personal investment accounts.
But instead of going after the president or members of Congress, labor leaders are targeting Wall Street firms. They say the companies are quietly promoting Bush's proposal to let people put a portion of their Social Security savings into the stock market.
