Iraqi's interim Vice President Ibrahim al-Jaafari is at the center of a growing struggle to lead the country's new government. While Jaafari is the chosen leader of the Shiite that won the most votes in Iraqi elections, interim Prime Minister Ayad Allawi is vying to keep his post.

Jennifer Ludden speaks with Laith Kubba of the National Endowment for Democracy about Jaafari and the Dawa Party.

