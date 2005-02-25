© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Democracy Building in the Former Soviet Union

By Jennifer Ludden
Published February 25, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

When President Bush and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Slovakia this week, much of the talk was about democracy, and whether Russia was backtracking from democratic reforms.

The U.S. government has funded a virtual army of non-governmental organizaiton workers who mobilize civil society for such tasks as election monitoring and judicial reforms.

Jennifer Ludden takes a deeper look at what the United States is doing to promote democracy in the former Soviet Union.

