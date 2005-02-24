© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Poll: Bush More Popular than His Social Security Plan

By Mara Liasson
Published February 24, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

During this week's recess, many members of Congress are at home, talking with constituents about President Bush's proposal to allow younger workers to put some of their Social Security taxes into private investments.

In a public opinion poll for NPR, Democratic pollster Stan Greenberg and Republican pollster Glen Bolger survey voters' views on the president's signature domestic initiative allowing younger workers to invest some of their Social Security taxes in the stock market.

The results suggest that while President Bush's Social Security proposal itself is not popular, voters seem to give him credit for taking on the issue. Greenberg and Bolger say views of the plan break down according to age, with seniors largely resisting Bush's plan and younger voters more in favor.

Of the 800 people sampled, 39 percent identified themselves as either being Republicans or leaned toward the GOP, while 43 percent said they either were Democrats or leaned toward the party. Roughly 17 percent named another party or said they were independent.

The poll, conducted from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, has a 3.46% margin of error. It was handled by Public Opinion Strategies and Greenberg, Quinlan, Rosner Research.

Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
