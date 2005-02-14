U.S. High Schools: World Standings

President Bush proposes to spend one point two billion dollars to increase graduation rates of high school students and improve their standing against their peers around the world. We discuss how American teens compare to their counterparts in other countries.

Guests:

Grover 'Russ' Whitehurst, director, Institute of Education Science

Steve Leinwand, American Institutes for Research; co- author, What the United States Can Learn from Singapore's World-Class Mathematical System (and what Singapore can learn from the United States)

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.