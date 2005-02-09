Barbara Boxer: Rice Hearings and the 2004 Vote

Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-CA) recently made headlines with her tough questioning of Condoleezza Rice during her confirmation hearings for Secretary of State. Boxer was also the only senator to object to the certification of Ohio's electoral votes, bringing about a two-hour debate on the matter.

Boxer became a senator in January 1993, after 10 years representing the area around California's Marin County in the House. Boxer has recently written a novel based on her 12 years in the Senate. It will be published later this year.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.