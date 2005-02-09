© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Barbara Boxer: Rice Hearings and the 2004 Vote

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published February 9, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST
Barbara Boxer has served in Congress since 1982, when she was elected to the House.
Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-CA) recently made headlines with her tough questioning of Condoleezza Rice during her confirmation hearings for Secretary of State. Boxer was also the only senator to object to the certification of Ohio's electoral votes, bringing about a two-hour debate on the matter.

Boxer became a senator in January 1993, after 10 years representing the area around California's Marin County in the House. Boxer has recently written a novel based on her 12 years in the Senate. It will be published later this year.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

NPR News
Terry Gross
Combine an intelligent interviewer with a roster of guests that, according to the Chicago Tribune, would be prized by any talk-show host, and you're bound to get an interesting conversation. Fresh Air interviews, though, are in a category by themselves, distinguished by the unique approach of host and executive producer Terry Gross. "A remarkable blend of empathy and warmth, genuine curiosity and sharp intelligence," says the San Francisco Chronicle.
