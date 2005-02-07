Israeli, Palestinian Officials Promise to End Bloodshed

In a summit at the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El Sheik, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon pledge an end to the violence that has persisted for the past four years.

The talks were hosted by Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak and attended by Jordan's King Abdullah. Abbas and Sharon refrained from joint declarations or signed agreements, each one issuing separate statements of intent.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.