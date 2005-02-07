© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Israeli, Palestinian Officials Promise to End Bloodshed

By Robert Siegel
Published February 7, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

In a summit at the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El Sheik, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon pledge an end to the violence that has persisted for the past four years.

The talks were hosted by Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak and attended by Jordan's King Abdullah. Abbas and Sharon refrained from joint declarations or signed agreements, each one issuing separate statements of intent.

Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.
