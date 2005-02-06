© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Rachel Deco, Biking For AIDS -- and Herself

By Phillip Martin
Published February 6, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST
Rachel Deco astride her bicycle at a stop on a training ride in Palos Verdes, Calif.
Devin Robins, NPR
Monday is National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. In Los Angeles, one young black woman is going to extraordinary lengths to do her part.

Rachel Deco is training for a 600-mile bike ride to raise money to fight the disease -- and get into shape in the process.

Phillip Martin
Phillip is the supervising senior editor for News & Notes with Ed Gordon. He also is executive producer of Lifted Veils Productions, Inc., a nonprofit journalism organization dedicated to exploring and investigating issues that divide society. He is former race relations correspondent for NPR. As such, he reported on the many ways that race intersects other social, political, and economic concerns. Phillip has contributed reports to the BBC, CBC radio and television, the VOA, On the Media, The World, Marketplace, and other outlets. He has written articles and essays on race, history, and film for The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Washington Post, Boston Globe, Christian Science Monitor, and other publications.