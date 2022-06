Melissa Block talks with David Margolick, author of the forthcoming Beyond Glory: Joe Louis vs. Max Schmeling and a World on the Brink, about the death of former heavyweight boxing champion Max Schmeling.

The German boxer, famous for his two championship fights with the American Joe Louis, died this week at age 99.

Audio provided courtesy of Cayton Sports Inc.

