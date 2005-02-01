Super Bowl Media Day: T.O., Pick Boy and More

The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles play for the NFL championship this Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla. But Super Bowl XXXIX has already begun for reporters. Hundreds showed up for Tuesday's traditional Media Day, an event where every question is fair game -- football-related or not.

On this Media Day, not only did Philadelphia's injured star wide receiver, Terrell Owens, declare that he will play in Sunday's game -- the flamboyant Owens also matched wits with reporters, with fans -- and with Pick Boy, a character from a TV show on Nickelodeon. But at the end of the day, the talk often turns to more familiar subjects: the joy of hitting an opponent, and the importance of good blocking. Hear NPR's Tom Goldman.

