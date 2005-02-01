© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Super Bowl Media Day: T.O., Pick Boy and More

By Tom Goldman
Published February 1, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST
In the week before the Super Bowl, Jacksonville's Alltel Stadium has ranged from empty, left, to teeming with media.
In the week before the Super Bowl, Jacksonville's Alltel Stadium has ranged from empty, left, to teeming with media.

The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles play for the NFL championship this Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla. But Super Bowl XXXIX has already begun for reporters. Hundreds showed up for Tuesday's traditional Media Day, an event where every question is fair game -- football-related or not.

On this Media Day, not only did Philadelphia's injured star wide receiver, Terrell Owens, declare that he will play in Sunday's game -- the flamboyant Owens also matched wits with reporters, with fans -- and with Pick Boy, a character from a TV show on Nickelodeon. But at the end of the day, the talk often turns to more familiar subjects: the joy of hitting an opponent, and the importance of good blocking. Hear NPR's Tom Goldman.

Tom Goldman
Tom Goldman is NPR's sports correspondent. His reports can be heard throughout NPR's news programming, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and on NPR.org.
