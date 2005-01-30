Manga, Anime and Japanese Culture in America

Japanese comics, called manga, take up more and more space on American bookshelves, and they've infused new life into the publishing industry. Japanese animation, anime, is on more and more movie and TV screens. Neal Conan and guests discuss the growing influence of Japanese culture in America.

Guests:

Peter Carey, author of Wrong About Japan : A Father's Journey with His Son (Knopf, 2005); two-time Booker Prize winner (for Oscar and Lucinda and True History of the Kelly Gang.

Calvin Reid, comics editor for Publisher's Weekly.

Elizabeth Kawasaki, managing editor at Viz, a publisher of Japanese manga.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.