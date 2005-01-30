© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Manga, Anime and Japanese Culture in America

By Neal Conan
Published January 30, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Japanese comics, called manga, take up more and more space on American bookshelves, and they've infused new life into the publishing industry. Japanese animation, anime, is on more and more movie and TV screens. Neal Conan and guests discuss the growing influence of Japanese culture in America.

Guests:

Peter Carey, author of Wrong About Japan : A Father's Journey with His Son (Knopf, 2005); two-time Booker Prize winner (for Oscar and Lucinda and True History of the Kelly Gang.

Calvin Reid, comics editor for Publisher's Weekly.

Elizabeth Kawasaki, managing editor at Viz, a publisher of Japanese manga.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Neal Conan
Award winning journalist Neal Conan was the final host of Talk of the Nation, which broadcast its final show on June 27, 2013.