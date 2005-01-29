Rosa Passos' CD 'Amorosa' Sounds Like Old Brazil

Spoken or sung, the Portuguese language often sounds like music. NPR's Felix Contreras profiles Brazilian bossa nova singer Rosa Passos. Her new album, Amorosa, preserves the traditional style of Brazilian jazz and pays tribute to a bossa nova great: Joao Gilberto.

Of the constant interchange of influences between American and Brazilian music, Passos says, "I respect the other influences that the music has in Brazil, but my category has been destined for me."

Her latest CD comes on the heels of her collaboration with famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma, which produced both a studio album, Obrigado Brazil, and a live version of the same material.

