© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rosa Passos' CD 'Amorosa' Sounds Like Old Brazil

By Felix Contreras
Published January 29, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Spoken or sung, the Portuguese language often sounds like music. NPR's Felix Contreras profiles Brazilian bossa nova singer Rosa Passos. Her new album, Amorosa, preserves the traditional style of Brazilian jazz and pays tribute to a bossa nova great: Joao Gilberto.

Of the constant interchange of influences between American and Brazilian music, Passos says, "I respect the other influences that the music has in Brazil, but my category has been destined for me."

Her latest CD comes on the heels of her collaboration with famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma, which produced both a studio album, Obrigado Brazil, and a live version of the same material.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
See stories by Felix Contreras