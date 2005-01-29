© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Iraqi Voters Head to Polls to Choose Government

By Emily Harris
Published January 29, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Iraqis have voted in large numbers in the country's first multi-party elections in more than half a century. The Kurds of northern Iraq and the Shiite Muslims in the south voted in large numbers, but in the predominantly Sunni Muslim towns and cities north and west of Baghdad, most people stayed away from the polls.

There was also more violence on election day. A string of suicide bombings and mortar attacks, mostly in Baghdad, left at least 30 people dead and dozens wounded. NPR's Emily Harris reports.

Emily Harris
Emily Harris

International Correspondent Emily Harris is based in Jerusalem as part of NPR's Mideast team. Her post covers news related to Israel, the West Bank and Gaza Strip. She began this role in March of 2013.
