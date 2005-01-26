Martin Scorsese's 'Aviator' Takes Flight

Martin Scorsese, acclaimed for such films as Raging Bull, Taxi Driver and Goodfellas, has received his fourth Academy Award nomination as best director. His latest film, The Aviator, which garnered 11 Oscar nominations this week, may offer him the best chance yet to win the top director's nod.

Scorsese talks to NPR's Michelle Norris about shooting the flight scenes of his latest epic, which explores the life of maniacal businessman and filmmaker Howard Hughes.

