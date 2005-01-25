© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Spy and Tell: Ex-CIA Agents Write What They Know

By Neal Conan
Published January 25, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST
Detail from the jacket of <i>Blowing My Cover: My Life as a CIA Spy</i>, by Lindsay Moran.

Spies spend their whole careers hiding secrets from family and close friends. Yet, when they retire, they don't necessarily disappear into history. Many of them turn around and publish memoirs. We discuss what's behind the urge to spy and tell. Is it bad for sources -- or the agencies?

Guests:

Lindsay Moran, author, Blowing My Cover: My Life as a CIA Spy; worked for the CIA from 1998-2003

Francine Mathews, spy-thriller author: Blown, The Secret Agent and The Cut-Out; worked for the CIA for 4 years

Milt Bearden, co-author, The Main Enemy: The Inside Story of the CIA's Final Showdown with the KGB; author, The Black Tulip; retired in 1997 after 30 years in CIA

