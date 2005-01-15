© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Kasey Chambers: 'Wayward Angel'

By Liane Hansen
Published January 15, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST
Singer-songwriter Kasey Chambers

When Kasey Chambers was dubbed the "the freshest young voice in American roots music" by Rolling Stone magazine, it was quite an achievement -- especially considering that the singer-songwriter hails from the Australian outback. Her clear tone evokes a whole history of country, with shades of Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris and the Carter Family.

After a brief hiatus taking care of her 2-year-old son Talon, Chambers is back with a third solo CD, Wayward Angel. Last year, the CD debuted at number one on the Australian pop charts, and recently, it was released in America. Chambers and her band join NPR's Liane Hansen for a live performance in NPR's Studio 4A.

