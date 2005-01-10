© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Temple Grandin: A Key to Animal Behavior

Fresh Air
Published January 10, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST
Detail from the cover of Temple Grandin's <i>Animals in Translation</i>.
Temple Grandin is one of the nation's top designers of livestock facilities. She is also autistic. In her 1995 book Thinking in Pictures, she described how her inner-autistic world led her to develop an empathy for how animals cope.

Temple Grandin is currently an assistant professor of animal sciences at Colorado State University in Fort Collins. Her new book is Animals in Translation: Using the Mysteries of Autism to Decode Animal Behavior.

