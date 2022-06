President Bush selects federal appeals court Judge Michael Chertoff to be the new Homeland Security chief, replacing Secretary Tom Ridge. A former prosecutor, Chertoff led the Justice Department's criminal division from 2001 to 2003.

Guests:

Jim Oliphant, managing editor, Legal Times magazine

Martin Kady, Homeland Security and intelligence Reporter, Congressional Quarterly

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.