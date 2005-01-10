© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Banks Offer New Options for Low-Wage Workers

Published January 10, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

For most Americans, opening a bank account is part of joining the adult world, like learning to drive or finding a job. But millions of low-income working families don't belong to the formal banking system. They cash their paychecks at convenience stores and hide their savings at home. Now, some financial institutions are going after this non-banking population by luring low-income residents with new services -- and the hope of climbing up the economic ladder. Eric Niiler reports.

