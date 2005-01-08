Jill Sobule: Singer, Actress, Crossword Addict

Since her 1995 breakthrough hit "I Kissed a Girl," singer-songwriter Jill Sobule has been charming fans with her smart and witty pop music. She donned acting shoes to play a street musician in Eric Schaffer's film Mind the Gap. And with the release of her latest CD, the critically acclaimed Underdog Victorious, Sobule fulfilled yet another desire: she became a clue in a crossword puzzle.

A self-proclaimed crossword addict, Sobule enlisted the help of Weekend Edition puzzle master Will Shortz to create a full-fledged puzzle on the inside cover of her CD.

The singer talks with Shortz and NPR's Liane Hansen about her puzzle habit and her career.

