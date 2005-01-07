© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Donnas Graduate to a New Class of Rock

By Scott Simon
Published January 7, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Though only in their mid-20s, the Donnas have been playing together for a decade. After the four met at Palo Alto High School and began playing together, they would endure ridicule and tirades about how girls can't rock... not to mention the bittersweet experience of having their moms show up incognito at their live shows.

Since then, the four have traded their independent label for Atlantic Records, which is releasing their new album Gold Medal. They've also stopped sharing one first name, which they had borrowed anyway: The real roster is singer Brett Anderson, bassist Maya Ford, guitarist Allison Robertson and drummer Torry Castellano.

The band attributes part of its success to the fact that they always played for themselves first, and didn't set out to please an industry. They weren't even particularly interested in honing a sound, at first: The Donnas played different-sounding music under an alter ego called the Electrocutes before ditching the latter. "The sad part was that the Donnas were a total joke to us, and the Electrocutes were our 'real' band," says one. Eventually, the group became an amalgam of the two sensibilities, and the "joke" Donnas learned to slow down and write more accessible songs.

Despite their success, the band members say they wouldn't dream of separating to strike out on their own individually. "Ever since we were kids it felt like it was us against everybody else," says one. The band joined NPR's Scott Simon to discuss the band's evolution and to play some songs.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon