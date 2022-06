NPR's Karen Grigsby Bates remembers the life of Shirley Chisholm, who became the first-ever African-American woman to serve in Congress. She served seven terms as a Democrat in the House of Representatives, and was a vocal advocate for the rights of minorities and women. Chisholm died on New Year's Day in Daytona Beach, Fla., at the age of 80.

