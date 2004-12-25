© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
A Psalm as Salve for the Modern World

By Jacki Lyden
Published December 25, 2004 at 11:00 PM CST

Violent conflicts that have continued through the holiday season have left many seeking solace. Rabbi and author Harold Kushner says one source that could help people of different faiths is Psalm 23, the famous "the Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want" psalm. Hear Kushner and NPR's Jacki Lyden.

Kushner has spoken the words of the twenty-third Psalm of David many times over his 40 years as a rabbi. But he was inspired to re-examine this prayer by the catastrophic events of Sept. 11, 2001. The passage is only 57 words in Hebrew, and about twice that many in English. But Kushner says he came to see the prayer as a poem in three acts.

